Catholic Charities' Fun Day event included Mass and distribution of ashes

Father RJ Regalado distributes ashes in the Catholic Charities Warehouse for persons with disabilities, their caregivers and staff.
Mary Cottingham | STC
On Ash Wednesday, Father RJ Regalado, chaplain to Catholic Charities’ Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities and American Sign Language Interpreter, celebrated Mass, distributed ashes and welcomed back clients and caregivers who attended the days' event on March 2.
The staff and volunteers hugged clients, elated at seeing them for the first time since the pandemic.
"Oftentimes people look at us or even stare at us because we are different; they look and stare without seeing who we are,” said Father Regalado during his homily. “It makes us feel uncomfortable because we are left wondering if they are staring because they are making fun of us or because they just don't understand.”
"Each and every one of us longs to be seen for who we are —not stared at or looked at because of what we are not. Well, our Heavenly Father sees us and loves us just the way we are. He sees us and adores us; He sees us and delights in us. Because we are seen for who we are," Father Regalado said. "We can do for others because we know that they, too, are a gift from God."
Photo by Shannette Hoelscher | for STC
After Mass, clients enjoyed arts and crafts time, including a Lenten theme. Clients painted crosses to take home with them and were encouraged to pray with a reminder of Jesus' ultimate sacrifice. Clients agreed to collect canned foods for their “40 Cans for Lent” box. They ended the day with Bingo.
“It’s been so long since we were able to get together,” said Celia Mendez, director of the ministry. She said that since the pandemic, many in their group she ministers to have still not come back. “There are still so many who are missing,” she said.
Mendez thanked the Corpus Christi Cathedral Knights of Columbus, who not only cleaned the warehouse for them but loaded and delivered food for the Catholic Charities’ Choice Food Pantry and food pantries in outlying areas. Both the Knights and their wives were present during the days’ event. “I don’t know if we could have done it without them,” she said.
Later that day, Mendez, Deacon Mark Casalaz, and Sister Letizia Lo Re, SSA, distributed ashes to more than 50 people at the Corpus Christi State Living Center.
In one of the photos below Cathedral Knights of Columbus Council 11107 Rudy Ortiz, II (fourth-degree Knights of Assembly 1097), his son Rudy Ortiz, III, Paul Hicks, Gilbert Madrigal, Ray Guerrero and Rudy Valverde pose with Father RJ Regalado. The knights aided the Catholic Charities ministry by welcoming back the members at their Ash Wednesday service.