Catholic Charities give aid to Aransas Pass residents

by Dayna Mazzei Worchel, Correspondent

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, staff help residents’ complete applications for assistance, and assess their needs on May 18 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish.

Dayna Mazzei Worchel for South Texas Catholic



The south Texas sun and high humidity didn’t deter a crowd of people from gathering at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Aransas Pass on May 18. They were there seeking help from Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, who arrived in a van full of food, cleaning supplies and a staff of helpers. The team helped residents’ complete applications for assistance, and assess their needs in the wake of the hurricane last summer.

Aransas Pass, though not in the eye of Hurricane Harvey, received massive flooding, and many of its homes and businesses were destroyed. People there and in other hard-hit towns, like Port Aransas and Rockport, are still recovering and trying to rebuild their lives.

Father James Vasquez, pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea, carried out folding chairs and placed them for people to sit. He said that there has been a big need within his congregation and community for the services Catholic Charities offers. “A lot of people are trying to get their homes in order, and they have financial burdens–a lot haven’t been able to get back to their homes,” he said.

Catholic Charities helpers gave everyone waiting in line a number and one by one assisted residents with the assessment applications.

A retired couple Tina Adams and her husband, Charles Cunningham live in an old RV with a leaky roof. They arrived early to the church for food and building supplies. But they also brought some fresh tomatoes and peppers from their own garden to share. “We want to give back,” Adams said. “Any help we get is appreciated. We are retired, and we get disability and retirement–we are fortunate to have those checks.”

Some others who waited at St. Mary Star of the Sea had received some financial help from FEMA, but it wasn’t enough to take care of all of the damage. Friends Margaret Montemayor and Rita Ramirez, waited patiently in the heat.

Ramirez said that her house was flooded after the storm blew out her windows. FEMA gave her $2,000 to fix the damage, but it wasn’t enough. “I’m here for plywood and roofing material,” said Ramirez, who rode out the storm in her Aransas Pass home. “Parts of the roof blew off and flooded my home. The drainage was bad, but it’s better now.”

Montemayor also came for help with building materials. She needs roofing and sheetrock and had received $736 from FEMA. “I had to gut my house, and I’m still working on it. I have holes in my roof, and lots of damage to my trees and my fence is gone,” she said.

Aransas Pass residents Randy and Joannie Galvan hope to get building supplies for their home, which is heavily damaged.

“Bishop Mulvey said after the hurricane that we were in this for the long haul,” said Mike McClellan, Interim Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, regarding community outreach. “We are assessing needs and gathering information and will come back and come up with a plan. We are going to them, instead of them coming to us.”

Catholic Charities has already visited Port Aransas and has plans to visit Rockport to offer them the same services. McClellan estimates the organization has helped more than 10,000 people since September 2017.

If you have been affected by Hurricane Harvey and are in immediate need of emergency assistance, contact Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi Inc. at (361) 884-0651, ext. 233, or for more information go to catholiccharities-cc.org.