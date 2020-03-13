Catholic Charities has new executive director

Bishop Michael Mulvey, diocesan staff, along with Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter formally welcomed and introduced Warren E. Phipps, Jr. as new Executive Director of the two organizations at a press conference on March 11.
"I think a great sign of leadership is being able to listen," Bishop Mulvey said to Phipps. "You have already been out in the community listening to people.” Bishop Mulvey said, referring to Phipp's leadership role as director of the Coast Bend Disaster Recovery Group after Hurricane Harvey. “It is a strong sign to us to not leave that behind, but to continue to build on that experience and not forget those people in that part of our region who have been so affected that we can continue to do even more for them.”
Jean Clair Turcotte, president of the board of Catholic Charities, welcomed Phipps during the press conference at Catholic Charities and said, "with his history of being a leader, a husband, a father and a grandfather, I personally feel like he will work in unison with our team and other organizations to advance the care of the needy, homeless and displaced in the 12 counties that Catholic Charities and Mother Teresa Shelter serve.”
Referring to the day’s Gospel reading, Bishop Mulvey said, “…the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve...” (Mt 20:17-28), “that could characterize all of our lives as Christians."
“We will strive for transformational assistance leading to self-sufficiency rather than just momentary relief. Guided by my Catholic faith, the themes that Catholic social teaching and the vision and mission of Catholic Charities in Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter I look forward to serving those in need,” Phipps said.
“My wife, Sylvia and I wish to take this opportunity to thank the dioceses and Catholic Charities staff, and especially Angie Garcia, the fast-acting director for their friendship and warm reception,” Phipps said. “Most of all, I'd like to thank our generous donors and countless hardworking volunteers for assisting us in our mission to provide service to the people in need across the Corpus Christi dioceses and the coast of any community, and to address the social ills that undermine the dignity of a person.”