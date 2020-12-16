Catholic Charities and helpers give out 2,600 meals and 1,000 toys during COVID Christmas season

Promptly at 8 a.m. cars began lining up in front of 614 Oliver Court to participate in Catholic Charities’ Community Christmas Drive-Thru. The line of cars continued around the corner onto Leopard Street where people in pain, sick, or just down on their luck had arrived early to receive Bishop Michael Mulvey’s blessing and a Christmas meal in a box on Dec. 15.
“Thank you to all the people in the cars,” Bishop Mulvey said. “We love you and that's why we're here today.”
Bishop Mulvey said he guaranteed that people will remember the outreach during this year’s ‘COVID Christmas’. “I think we're all going to remember this one. And probably your children and grandchildren are going to say how did they do it. So, I don't know how you did it, but thank you to the staff, the organization for making this happen and such a beautiful way. And I know that God is looking upon us with great joy and with a big smile.”
Drivers, Melody Scully and Cynthia Harris say life is hard for them right now but getting the food basket will help. Christina Valesquez who lives in government housing said they weren’t able to assist her due to the coronavirus, so she is very grateful for the food basket.
By Dec. 17 twelve counties of the Diocese of Corpus Christi will have been served. Twenty-six hundred households will have received a Christmas meal and 1,000 children will be recipients of a Toys for Tots drive-thru distribution thanks to this community effort led by Catholic Charities. The three-day event actually began on Dec. 14 for those who registered in the rural communities outside Corpus Christi.
The event itself, however, took weeks perhaps months in planning. Catholic Charities had many volunteers and donors that helped make it a safe Christmas. Catholic Charities Board President, Arthur Haas, thanked the John G. and Marie Stella Kennedy Memorial Foundation, H-E-B, the Marine Corps for their Toys for Tots campaign, United Way, the Corpus Christi chapter of CPAs Counting on Santa, Knights of Columbus, the Moody high school baseball team, and a ladies group called the Road to Damascus.
“What a beautiful morning that we've been graced with today. And what a great opportunity to recognize all the work that's gone in to make this event possible today. I am overwhelmed by the hard work and dedication of many in the community,” said Warren Phipps, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. and the Mother Teresa Shelter.