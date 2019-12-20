Catholic Charities hosts annual tradition of Christmas giving

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. kicked off the season of giving at their 53rd annual Christmas distribution of food baskets and toys on Dec. 17. Bishop Michael Mulvey gave the ecumenical blessing and a warm welcome to those coming to receive and those ready to give.
Some 3,000 households received a turkey and food baskets that included all the fixings for a Christmas meal. Twelve-hundred local children received toys through Toys for Tots, thanks to the support of the U.S. Marines.
“Without the support of the U.S. Marines, The John G. & Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation, the Moody High School baseball team, H-E-B, Corpus Christi CPA Chapter Counting on Santa, United Way of the Coastal Bend, our wonderful staff and volunteers this event would not be possible,” said Angie Garcia, Acting Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi. “Thank you.”
Attendees were treated to Christmas Carols provided by musician Ray Paz who played his keyboard and sang with the Silent Angels.
Catholic Charities will continue distributing food baskets and toys throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi.