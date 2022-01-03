Catholic Charities hosts blessing and Community Christmas

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi hosted the 55th Ecumenical Blessing of the People on Dec. 21.
The annual Community Christmas began with a greeting from Angie Garcia, Acting Executive Director of Catholic Charities and Stephanie Bottom, Catholic Charities Board President.
Bishop Michael Mulvey was present and gave a blessing over the event, thanking all of the generous donors, staff, and volunteers for their support.
This year’s Community Christmas was made possible by the generous support of the Kenedy Memorial Foundation, H-E-B Grocery Company, the U. S. Marines Toys for Tots Campaign, Legamaro Financial Services, United Way of the Coastal Bend, Corpus Christi CPA Chapter Counting On Santa, Anna Gonzalez, and Barbara Sico.
Toys and 2,500 Christmas meals were distributed throughout the Coastal Bend.