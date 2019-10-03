Catholic Charities hosts National Night Out

Neighboring families and members of the community were invited to an evening of fun, food and fellowship at the inaugural National Night Out at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. on Oct. 1.
There were games, door prizes, Zumba, puppet shows, a garden activity, a painting station, arts and crafts projects, pizza, popcorn, snacks and drinks.
There was also a fire engine from the Refinery Terminal Fire Company parked in the backyard of Catholic Charities and firefighters were on hand to answer questions of the curious.
Police officers from the Corpus Christi Police Department came later in the evening to talk to neighbors, raise awareness and make the event safe.
National Night Out builds police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It is celebrated in Texas on the first Tuesday in October (all other United State territories celebrate it on the first Tuesday in August).
The purpose of National Night Out is to bring back a true sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
