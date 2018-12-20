Catholic Charities keeps on giving

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi gave over 1250 food baskets and toys to those in need on Dec. 17 at their offices on Oliver Street. The annual event is in its 52nd year of giving, receiving a large portion of donations from the Kenedy Memorial Foundation, H.E.B. and Toys for Tots.



Over 100 volunteers helped Catholic Charities before and during the event which included Knights of Columbus and Moody High School baseball team, who has been putting together the food baskets for the past 40 years.



Bishop Michael Mulvey gave the ecumenical blessing and gave a warm welcome to those coming to receive and those ready to give. He said, Catholic Charities “is blessed and fortunate to provide assistance to those in need.”



Joining him in prayer were Father James Stembler, Vicar General for the diocese, Rev. William Campbell from the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd and Father John Hayden Haby from St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Corpus Christi.

