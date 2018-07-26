Catholic Charities announces new Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. is pleased to announce Kevin Branson as the new Executive Director. He has served the Church in various capacities including as the Director of Ministry Personnel, Director of the Executive Office, Counsel to the Administrator/Bishop and Vice-Chancellor for the Diocese of Marquette in Michigan as well as the Human Resources Director for the Diocese of Venice in Florida. He also served as the co-founder/President/CEO of a Catholic non-profit corporation focused on evangelization, as an R.C.I.A. instructor and as the Vice President of the Board of Directors for a pro-life pregnancy resource center.



His professional background also includes service as a U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Officer, as well as working as a practicing attorney. During his time as a Surface Warfare Officer, he served primarily on amphibious warfare ships in deck and operations positions, in addition to leading a training school and serving as a Summary Court Martial Officer and a non-lawyer Command Legal Officer as part of his collateral duties. Later as a practicing attorney, he owned and operated a solo law office where his practice areas included criminal defense, abuse and neglect, juvenile law and general civil.



Kevin has a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science with a dual minor in Spanish for Business and Military Science from Eastern Michigan University as well as a Juris Doctor degree from Regent University School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in the state of Michigan. Kevin and his wife Jennifer are both Michigan natives and are truly honored to now be Corpus Christians. In her spare time, Jennifer enjoys knitting, reading and cooking, while Kevin enjoys running, golfing and watching the Detroit Lions. They both enjoy long walks and an occasional game of fetch with their black lab, George.



“We are very excited that Kevin answered the call to serve the people of South Texas through the important works of Catholic Charities,” Sammie Grunwald President of the Board said. “Everyone looks forward to working with him and expanding our reach through his visionary leadership."



Catholic Charities is a multi-program, private, nonprofit social service agency serving the counties of Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, and San Patricio. The agency’s programs provide services to persons of diverse racial and ethnic characteristics, experiences, occupations and income. Programs focus on assisting with and preventing homelessness and hunger as well as providing services relating to immigration, fair housing, family outreach, and the disabled.

