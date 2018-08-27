Catholic Charities receives $1,020,000 Grant from Catholic Charities USA

by Shannette Hoelscher, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. (CCCC) was awarded a long-term disaster recovery grant of $1,020,000 by Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) from funds received through the second collection offered by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). CCCC is a member of CCUSA, the official domestic disaster relief and response organization of the Catholic Church. The funds will be used to meet the local community’s ongoing recovery needs following Hurricane Harvey.Hurricane Harvey dumped an estimated 27 trillion gallons of water in Texas and Louisiana. This event resulted in a loss of life and property, impacting an estimated 738,000 people who requested assistance from FEMA, 200,000 plus homes damaged, over 12,000 completely destroyed, nearly 500,000 vehicles ruined beyond repair and hundreds of business structures compromised. Twelve months later thousands of families are still in need of assistance.CCCC is committed to assisting survivors and remains engaged in the long-term community recovery effort. “Catholic Charities understands that without assistance survivors can sink into a spiral of non-recovery, especially vulnerable populations," Executive Director of Corpus Christi Catholic Charities, Kevin Branson, said. "We need to walk with them throughout the recovery journey."Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. serves the Diocese of Corpus Christi. Established in 1965, we serve twelve counties in the Coastal Bend: Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, San Patricio, and Refugio. CCCC provides services such as Emergency Aid, Family & Individual Counseling, Housing Counseling, Immigration Services, Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities, Representative Payee Program, Rural Outreach, Community Wellness & Family Outreach, and assistance for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.The agency has become one of the leading service providers in disaster situations. To learn more, please visit. To make an appointment, please contact Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi at (361) 884-0651.Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), a member of Caritas Internationalis, is the national office for the Catholic Charities ministry nationwide. CCUSA’s members provide help and create hope for more than ten million people a year regardless of religious, social, or economic backgrounds.