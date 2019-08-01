Catholic Charities sustains hope and faith for hurricane survivors

Petey and Ellie Ybarra had no plans to leave Rockport before Hurricane Harvey ripped through the Coastal Bend two years ago in August. At the last minute, they decided to evacuate their family from their home, located just down the road from Aransas Bay.
Nothing could prepare them for what devastation they would encounter upon their return to their Rockport home.
“We pretty much lost everything we owned in the world,” recalled Ellie Ybarra. “There was significant water and wind damage. You really don’t know what you have until it’s gone. It has been a tremendous struggle and a test of our faith.”
Ybarra and her husband are most thankful for the assistance from Catholic Charities’ newly formed Disaster Response Services Department.
“Before the hurricane, we had an informal agreement with the property owner regarding the land, so Catholic Charities could not assist us with housing until we could get the deed in our name. Our caseworker at Catholic Charities helped us straighten that out,” she added. “After the deed was settled, they purchased a mobile home for us, including some furniture.”
The Ybarras agree that without Catholic Charities, their lives would be dramatically different today.
Catholic Charities Disaster Response Services Department not only offers services to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, but they also assist victims of any natural disaster, as well as provide disaster preparation efforts and disaster training for the entire Coastal Bend area.
“With the funding, we have available now, the plan is to stay until 2021, but we are currently seeking additional funding so our department can remain a permanent part of Catholic Charities,” said Sasha Christensen, director of the Disaster Response Services Department.
Two main grants are keeping the department open and continuing to serve the 12-county area serviced by Catholic Charities. The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) awarded $1.3 million toward Hurricane Harvey relief to fund operating expenses.
“Through that grant, we have been able to serve 252 households. Over the next six months, we anticipate serving an additional 50-75 households. This grant ends on February 2020,” Christensen said.
With $1.4 million in funding from Catholic Charities of the USA, the local Catholic Charities office anticipates assisting at least 200 more households affected by Hurricane Harvey from now until March of 2021, she added.
“We have even assisted recent victims of other natural disasters, such as the people in Kingsville affected by the storm that caused major damage back in early June,” Christensen said. “We were able to give out gift cards so residents throughout Kleberg County could replace spoiled food due to the power outages. It was a huge success. This is why we want to have a permanent disaster department. We can now mobilize quickly and cover all 12 counties more efficiently.”
Education will be an important element of the disaster response department, including educating the community on the importance of flood insurance and other ways to protect their homes and property.
“We want to talk to individuals on fixed incomes who think flood insurance is not feasible for them and help them with their options. We also want to help safeguard everyone from more extensive damage in the future,” she said.
Another outreach project for the department includes the creation and distribution of Disaster Kits for parents of young children, which contain activity books, glow sticks, a stuffed animal and some food items in a backpack.
“These will be useful for parents in the event another evacuation is needed. They can just grab the backpack and go, allowing them to help keep the child calm and occupied while the parents get to safety,” Christensen said. “We also included waterproof bags to be used for important documents, along with a list of important items to take when evacuating from an impending hurricane.”
Hurricane Harvey was a huge learning experience for many individuals, families, non-profits and small businesses. And it’s for that exact reason Christensen said it’s important the department becomes a permanent fixture within Catholic Charities.
“We’ve learned so much about the process of managing donations, volunteers, and supplies due to Hurricane Harvey. Thankfully, we will be so much better prepared for the next major hurricane. We now have a disaster operations plan for Catholic Charities, which includes having our key staff ride out the hurricane so we can mobilize throughout the community as soon as we are given clearance it is safe to do so,” said Christensen.
Two years after Hurricane Harvey, there are still people throughout the Coastal Bend who have not had the opportunity to repair their homes. Christensen said it’s a common misconception that just because two years have passed, there is no one around who still needs assistance.
“You might be surprised how long it takes to gather all the right documentation when you start the process of rebuilding. Verifying ownership of a property needs to be completed before you start to rebuild a home. Property taxes need to be up to date, and you need to find reputable contractors to do the work. There are so many factors that contribute to delaying needed repairs,” she added.
There are still people living in unsafe, unsanitary conditions due to Hurricane Harvey.
“We are still completing screenings and opening new cases. For whatever reason, they just fall through the cracks. We have a lot of disabled and elderly people who are not sure where to go and how to get started,” Christensen said.
Also, she added, some people automatically think they don’t qualify.
“Our program does not disqualify anyone based on their income level, so we encourage everyone to apply. Our caseworkers will evaluate the situation and make a determination. We can’t help every single person, but you never know until you apply,” she said.
Meanwhile, for the Ybarra family, life has gone on. But some things will never be the same.
“The current tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico has my kids worried we’ll be hit again. One of my girls went into a severe depression after Hurricane Harvey. We will be dealing with the emotional effects for years to come. But we feel so blessed not to worry about a home anymore,” said Ellie Ybarra.
The Disaster Response Services Department of Catholic Charities is still accepting applications for assistance with Hurricane Harvey related repairs. For more information call (361) 881- 4043 or go to catholiccharities-cc.org/disaster-response.