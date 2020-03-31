Catholic Charities/Mother Teresa Update

Sister Antonietta "Letizia" Le Re from the Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Program has been busy sewing face masks for our Catholic Charities and Mother Teresa Shelter staff and volunteers. So far, she has sewn 45 masks.
Please be aware that Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and the Mother Teresa Shelter are monitoring the current Coronavirus situation closely and are taking precautionary measures to prepare for and prevent the spread of this virus. Food Pantry, Financial Assistance, and Immigration Services by appointment only. To set up an appointment call (361) 884-0651 .
With the COVID-19 stay-at-home order for Nueces County, the needs in our community are greater than ever. Our Catholic Charities and Mother Teresa Shelter services are critical and essential. Like never before, we need your support. Please give today to help ensure we can meet the needs of our community. We hope that you and your loved ones remain healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Food Pantry and Financial Assistance programs are open by appointment only. For the Food Pantry, we have implemented a drive-thru system. Clients call to get an appointment date and then come at any time during that day. They never have to get out of their car. This allows the clients to receive their food, but also keeps our staff at a safe distance. We are seeing a weekly increase in the need for food.
For Financial Assistance, we have implemented an appointment only system. We have a set up an area in the lobby complete with a sneeze guard to keep both the clients and staff safe and healthy. Between March 2 – March 25, 2020, we have given ﬁnancial assistance to 51 households with 99 members. Assistance totaling $6,579.54.
Home deliveries were made from our food pantry on March 24 and 25 to some of our senior and disabled clients who are not able to get out at this time. Each bag contained fresh produce, canned goods, rice, beans, and chicken fajitas. In order to keep everyone safe, we scheduled a time with them and then did a door drop-off only.
Immigration Services are by appointment only. All consultations for new clients will be by appointment only. Walk-ins for new clients will not occur until further notice. Please call (361) 884-0651, ext. 233 to schedule an appointment for new clients to consult.
Our Parents as Teachers staff are now doing virtual home visits with clients. The staff prepared learning packets for our clients, while they say at home. Each packet contains three activities, coloring book, crayons, and a reading book.
Donate to Catholic Charities or Mother Teresa Shelter
here.