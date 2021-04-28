Catholic Charities to re-open the Choice Pantry

Catholic Charities will begin opening their building on Monday, May 3. “We are slowly opening, beginning with the Choice Pantry on Wednesdays [starts on May 5],” said Shannette Hoelscher, Communications and Mission Advancement Coordinator of Catholic Charities Corpus Christi. “The Choice Pantry will be fully operated by volunteers on Wednesdays and beginning on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday our walk-up food pantry will be open.”
“The walk-up pantry gives clients a prepacked bag of food. The Choice Pantry allows clients to come in and “shop” the pantry for food items they want,” Hoelscher said.
For those needing food assistance at Catholic Charities office at 615 Oliver Ct. there are now two options available. A Walk-Up Food Pantry on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., located at the side garden entrance (masks required) or Choice Pantry every Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Clients may enter through the front door (masks required). Only one person at a time is allowed in the pantry.
Preregistration is required for both options. Call (361) 929-0987 to register. For more information call (361) 884-0651
www.catholiccharities-cc.org.
Through the Emergency Aid and Rural Outreach Programs clients can be served at the following locations: