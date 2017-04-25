Catholic Daughters celebrate 100 years of service in Texas

The Texas State Court of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas held its 50th Biennial Texas State Convention in Corpus Christi on April 20-23 and celebrated “100 years of Unity and Charity” at the American Bank Center.



“We, as Catholic Daughters, need to continue to follow the examples given to us by our previous Catholic Daughter leaders to continue to educate our Catholic community and to lead by example,” State Regent Eve Trevino of Corpus Christ said to her membership. “We must serve wherever we can and use our gifts to help bring others to the saving knowledge of God’s love.”



After a day full of business meetings, the convention opened April 20 with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Michael Mulvey at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, followed by a Past Regent’s Club reception at St. Joseph’s Hall.



The convention resumed the following day, Friday, April 21, with a keynote address by Father Pete Elizardo, pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Alice. Father Elizardo’s talk was titled “Everything is possible to the one who has faith (Mk 9:23).”



Following the keynote address, Father Bob Dunn, State Chaplain and pastor at Most Precious Blood Parish, celebrated a Memorial Mass.



On Saturday, April 22, a youth group of Matachines dancers from Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Alice re-enacted the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe.



Among the many workshop held, were “Circle of Love Program”; “From Start to Finish”; “Why and How to Start a Court”; “Build Your Court Through Membership”; “Recognizing & Reversing Decline”; “Unity & Charity for Those in Need”; and “Honor Guard at Rosaries and Funerals.



Photos by Ervey Martinez

