Catholic Daughters celebrate Feast of the Epiphany

by Diana Ochoa

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Padre Isidoro Cavazos #2019 at St. Martin of Tours in Kingsville celebrated the Feast of the Epiphany on Jan. 13 during their January meeting. Father Naul Ordoñez explained The Epiphany and led them in prayer.A lunch brisket, sausage with all the trimmings and plenty of desserts including, La Rosca de Reyes, was served. After lunch the Court prayed the rosary, followed by singing and then had a small skit of The Epiphany.They then had a gift exchange, followed by games.