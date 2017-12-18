Catholic Daughters, Knights join bishop at prison Christmas Mass

On Sunday Dec. 3, the Catholic Daughters of Most Precious Blood Court #2380 and Knights of Columbus joined Bishop Michael Mulvey for his Annual Christmas Mass at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Garza West Transfer Facility in Beeville. This was the first time the Court participated in this Mass.



Knight Edward Cantu, who serves as a Certified Assistant Chaplain at the Garza West Unit teaching the offenders Catholic Bible Classes, said five Catholic Daughters participated in the prison ministry, including Evie Trevino, Juanita Hale, Rosaura Rodriguez, Hilda Marie Vela and Eve Benavides.



Members of the Knights of Columbus participating were Cantu, Joseph Hernandez, Joe Naderer, Sam Armadillo, Ignacio Perez, Alfredo Torres, Gil Gomez, Abel Gutierrez, Joe Gonzalez, Daniel Jaramillo Domingo Castillo, Estevan Cortez and John Panek.



During Bible classes, Cantu has personally gotten to know many of the men on a personal basis. He said that most of the young men who are in prison have the same story; they come mostly from a poor background, living in dysfunctional homes. Many of them have no father or mother. All of them were raised without some type of parental love.



As a result, Cantu came up with the idea to invite the Catholic Daughters to attend the Annual Christmas Mass with the bishop in hopes of providing a little “motherly love” to the offenders. He contacted Trevino, former State Regent for the State of Texas, and through her efforts arranged a presentation at the Court’s monthly meeting. Although naturally concerned about potential security issues, the Catholic Daughters decided to participate in the special event. After intensive background checks, security clearances and general security prison training, the Catholic Daughters were allowed to enter the prison.



More than 150 offenders attended the Christmas Mass. After the Mass, 20 of the offenders who normally attend Cantu’s Bible class visited with the Catholic Daughters and Knights of Columbus. “All the offenders were very appreciative of having the ladies come and visit with them. Several of the offenders who never had a mother, were especially touched and became emotional after receiving a little motherly hug,” Cantu said.



“It is my hope and prayers that our small effort can help these young men as they progress in their spiritual journal, leave prison, and rejoin society in a very positive manner,” Trevino said.



Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Mulvey were Father Jerry Drolshagen and Father James Stembler.

