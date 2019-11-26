Catholic Educators’ Conference inspires

Educators were honored and inspired at the 34th annual Diocesan Catholic Educators’ Conference on Nov. 22 as Bishop Michael Mulvey thanked some 375 teachers, staff, and administrators. He personally presented to them certificates, awards and years of service. Also, this year’s conference included international speaker, Dorina Sackman-Ebuwa, who gave a dynamic presentation.
Bishop Mulvey launched the one-day conference with the celebration of Mass at the Solomon Ortiz Center and in his homily, he asked educators to be Christ in the classroom. Concelebrating Mass with the bishop were diocesan priests, Father Chris Becerra, Father Peter Martinez, Father Gerard Sheehan, SOLT, Father James Stembler, V.G., and Father Ray Yrlas, Jr.
Sackman-Ebuwa encouraged teachers to believe in the "why" of teaching their subjects. She said students are overwhelmed, these days because they don’t know why they have to learn math or science. “They need to be ready for life, not just the next grade level. They have to pass the test of life while living it through Christ,” she said, adding, “What a beautiful thing, but we get lost, because our passion gets lost. We have to switch it up from what do I teach, how do I teach it and why do I teach it – to why do I teach this, how do I do it and what is the result.”
According to Assistant Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Nannette Quintanilla-Hatch, educators loved Sackman-Ebuwa somewhat “kooky” address and the information they gleaned seemed very practical and easy to use in their classrooms. She had educators young and older, laity and religious, men and women, dancing in place as a quick warm-up session before she even gave her spiel. She said to motivate the brain by moving.
Superintendent Dr. Rosemary Henry said Sackman-Ebuwa “specializes in emotional intelligence and the impact on teaching and student learning. Dorina’s doctoral research fuels the minds of many teachers near and far as she treats her classrooms as a stage to celebrate the uniqueness of each student. Dorina is a passionate leader who proclaims that all educators must believe.”
Bishop Mulvey presented certificates to religion teachers who completed all certification required by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops (TCCB). The newly certified teachers are Maria G. Alvarado, Diana Guajardo, Marissa Hinojosa-Rouse, Mary Ann Labus, Alexa Mora, Alicia Ponce, Veronica Lynn Estrada, Liza Marie Hinojosa, Diana T. Jester, Andrea Palacios and Sylvia Rodriguez. Religion teachers who renewed their certifications are Belinda Espinosa, Bertha Limon, Sister Agueda Arminda Oviedo, Maria Diana Sanchez, Melanie Anderson Van Maren, Anna Lou Huerta, Toni Nelson, Gail Ramos and Kathleen Urbis.
The following administrators and educators who received the “Educator in Christ” pin for serving five years in Catholic schools were Diana Guajardo from Holy Family; Sandy Esquivel-Hernandez, Patti Flood, Jacqueline Hein and Gertrude Torralva from Incarnate Word Academy (IWA) Elementary; LaQuita Hilzinger and Doug Nichols from IWA High School; Sammie Grunwald (president) from IWA; Mary Ann Labus and Marilyn Sheridan from Most Precious Blood (MPB); Richard Alegria from Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH); Lori Ann Gonzalez and Mary Lilly Garza from St. Elizabeth in Alice; Elvira Trejo from St. Joseph in Alice; Jessica Villanueva from St. Patrick; and Dr. Rosemary Henry from Office of Catholic Schools (OCS).
The following Auxiliary Staff members who receive the “Service in Christ” pin for serving five years in Catholic schools were Emily Hawkins from IWA Elementary; Jacob Garza from IWA Middle; Jayne Hogan and Veronica Villarreal from MPB; Evelyn Martin from OLPH; Judith Wrather from Sacred Heart in Rockport; Irene Villegas from St. Anthony in Robstown; Amy Villarreal from St. Elizabeth in Alice; Mindy Trevino from St. Joseph in Alice; Marisol Allen, Priscilla Edwards, Mary Hinojosa, Kelvie Mason and John Williams, from St. Patrick; Priscilla Guerrero and Becky Urbanovsky from at St. Pius X.
The following counselor and educators who received the “Lamp of Knowledge” pin with blue stone for serving ten years in Catholic schools were Margo Rodriguez from Holy Family; Mary Ellen Galvan from IWA Elem; Celina Garcia from St. John Paul II (JPII); Maria Chambers and Mary Catherine Rehmet from St. Patrick.
The following Auxiliary Staff members who received the “Helping Hands” pin with blue stone for serving ten years in Catholic schools w
ere Brunilda Flores and Cindy Sandoval from BGMPS; Millie Gainan and Sylvia Reta from IWA High School; Victoria Villarreal from IWA; Elsa Plata and Maria Vela from MPB; Maria “Bebe” Vaiz from Ss. Cyril and Methodius (SSCM); and Margie Willingham from St. Anthony in Robstown.
The following Principals, Educators and Auxiliary Staff members who received a 5x7 plaque for fifteen years of service in Catholic schools were Janelle Logue from BGMPS; Theresa Mader and Jose Torres from IWA HS; Dahlia Avalos, Nelda Bazan and Theresa Mendez from MPB; Sofia Carreon and Michelle Garcia from OLPH; Charles Stansell from SSCM; Sylvia Garcia from St. Joseph; Roni Baysinger and Elsa Elizondo from St. Patrick.
The following Educators and Auxiliary Staff members who received the “Life of Christ” cross for serving twenty years in Catholic schools were Laura McCracken and Sarah Smith from IWA Elem; Crissie Stubbs from IWA Middle; and JoAnn Garcia from IWA HS.
The following Administrator, Director, and Educators who received a framed picture of the “Adoration of the Children” for twenty-five years of service in Catholic schools were Connie Cadena from IWA; Gracie Cantu from Sacred Heart in Rockport; Bertha Limon from SSCM; Melba Ramos from St. Pius X; and Nannette Quintanilla-Hatch from OCS.
The following Principal, Manager, Educators and Auxiliary Staff members who received the 18” “San Damiano Cross” for thirty years of service in Catholic schools were Sister Judith Marie Saenz and Malcolm Smith from IWA HS; Barbara Lamson from MPB; Lilly Samaniego from SSCM; Cindy Bunch from St. Elizabeth in Alice; Carter Wooster from St. Pius X.