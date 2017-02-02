Catholic Extension honors Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott with 'Spirit of Francis Award'

by Sarah Marshall, Catholic Extension

Father Jack Wall, president Catholic Extension, presents the Spirit of Francis Award Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, for her philanthropy and service.

Bob Levey/AP Images for Catholic Extension

On Jan. 28, Catholic Extension honored Cecilia Abbott, the First Lady of Texas, with its Spirit of Francis Award at an event in Houston. Catholic Extension, a national Catholic fundraising organization, honored Abbott for her commitment to Catholic education in Texas as well as for her lifelong devotion to service and to philanthropy, in particular to the Catholic Church in Texas."Throughout her life, Abbott has lived and embodied the important lesson of faith, a faith that she learned from her parents and immigrant grandparents," said Catholic Extension president Father Jack Wall. The lesson, he said, was "that you not only need to receive a good education, but you are then meant to pass on its values and blessings to others and dedicate your life to helping and uplifting others through education and through works of charity."Abbott's passion for Catholic education has its roots in her career as a teacher, vice principal and principal in Catholic schools throughout Texas. She continues to serve on several Catholic school and university boards, including at the Cathedral School of St. Mary in Austin, where she was the principal for five years.Father Wall also observed that, "as the first Hispanic First Lady of Texas, she has been building bridges and reaching out to all the people of Texas, encouraging us toward that common family through her own example to volunteer and to make a difference." Referencing the First Lady's "Texanthropy Initiative," Father Wall quoted her as saying, "I am working with all Texans to bring together the two things that I am most passionate about: Texas and philanthropy."Abbott selected to direct the more than $100,000 raised during the event toward the cause of supporting seminarian education in Texas. Catholic Extension funds scholarships for 70 seminarians from mission dioceses at St. Mary's Seminary in Houston as well as Assumption in San Antonio, and Holy Trinity Seminary in Irving.Abbott said receiving the Spirit of Francis Award, which is named for St. Francis of Assisi, Pope Francis and the founder of Catholic Extension, Father Francis Clement Kelley, humbled her.The awards dinner at The Houstonian Hotel was the first of its kind in Texas and drew more than 150 guests. Houston-Galveston's Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Fiorenza served as co-host of the dinner. In addition, Bishops Curtis Guillory of Beaumont, Texas; Oscar Cantú of Las Cruces, New Mexico; Michael Pfeifer, emeritus of San Angelo, Texas; and Ricardo Ramirez, emeritus of Las Cruces, also attended the event.