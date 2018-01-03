Catholic leader offers condolences on death of Mormon president

by Judy Keane, USCCB

Today, President Thomas S. Monson, leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. President Monson as the church’s 16th president of a faith community that now numbers 15.8 million members. Known for his hands-on approach and concern for the poor, he also presided over a church confronting challenges and change, within and without.



Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, President of the United States Catholic Conference of Bishops, issued the following statement on receiving the news of President Monson’s death:



“The Catholic Church in the United States wishes to extend to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints community our prayers and condolences on the death of President Monson. During his tenure as president, understanding and friendship developed between our two communities on national and local levels. As we engage important questions on family and the dignity of the human person, Catholics and Mormons work together and support each other. Today, Catholics join their Latter-day Saints brothers and sisters in commending his soul to the mercy and love of God.”

