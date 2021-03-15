Catholic Life invites children to celebrate Flag Day with 24th annual poster design contest

(San Antonio, TX) – Catholic Life Insurance is excited to commemorate the 244th anniversary of the American flag with our annual “Flag Day Children’s Poster Contest.” All children currently enrolled in grades Kindergarten through 5th are invited to show us what the flag and its principles mean to them. Participants do not have to be Catholic Life members or of the Catholic faith to qualify. This contest is an opportunity for all children to express their creativity and originality while honoring a sacred American symbol.
The theme for this year’s poster contest is: The American dream gives us the right to pursue our own idea of happiness and success. Describe what your American dream is. (All entries must include a picture of the American Flag.)
Twelve winners will be selected and awarded cash prizes for their outstanding submissions. The entries are separated into three divisions: Division A (Kindergarten-1st Grade), Division B (2nd-3rd Grade), and Division C (4th-5th Grade). Judges score each poster submission based on the following criteria: originality, eye appeal, and theme.
The entry form and complete contest rules may be downloaded from the company website at www.cliu.com under “Giving Back.” An entry form must be completed legibly and attached to the back of the poster to qualify. We strongly encourage parents or teachers to help fill out this form. Please submit your entries by May 10, 2021. Send entries to Catholic Life Insurance Poster Contest, PO Box 659527, San Antonio TX 78265. All entries become the property of Catholic Life Insurance and can only be returned if proper postage accompanies the poster. Winning posters are published in the Catholic Life quarterly magazine.
For more information, please contact the Communications Department at (800) 262-2548 or (210) 828-9921 or send an email to
branch@cliu.com.
About Catholic Life Insurance: Founded in 1901, Catholic Life Insurance offers life insurance, IRAs, annuities, and fraternal benefits to individuals and families living in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and New Mexico. As a not-for-profit entity, Catholic Life Insurance returns profits to members and the surrounding community through charitable, religious, and patriotic community service projects, including the Flag Day Children’s Poster Contest, Join Hands Day, the All American Scholar Award, and the “Catholic Schools Sweepstakes” program.