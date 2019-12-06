Catholic school Principal Samaniego selected for nationwide mentoring program

Eleven Catholic school principals from dioceses representing all regions of the country participated in a Leadership Institute in August to kick off the National Catholic School Mentor Program. The program is sponsored by FADICA and NCEA and coordinated by Meitler.
Pictured in the front row, from left are Annette Parsons, guest presenter; Angela Gunderson, program coordinator, Meitler; Lee Sayago, St. John Paul II, Diocese of St. Petersburg, FL; Michael Kosar, Holy Spirit School, Diocese of Albany, NY; Sandy Pizzolato, Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School, Diocese of Baton Rouge, LA; Patricia Provo, St. Kieran Catholic School, Diocese of San Diego, CA; Dr. Mazi McCoy, Corpus Christi School, Diocese of Galveston/Houston,TX;
Lilly Samaniego, Ss. Cyril and Methodius School, Diocese of Corpus Christi, TX; and Kathy Mears, Chief Program Officer for NCEA.
Pictured in the back row, from left are Rick Pendergast, presenter and consultant, Meitler; Cathy Donahue, guest presenter; Jennifer Crombie, St. Katherine Drexel School, Diocese of Milwaukee, WI; Sister Marie Isaac Staub, O.P., St. Dominic Catholic School, Diocese of Joliet, IL; Jessica Walters, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School, Diocese of Providence, RI; Teresa Matetich, St. Joseph’s School, Diocese of Duluth, MN; Paul Richardson, Butte Central Schools, Diocese of Great Falls/Helena, MT; Tom Heding, presenter and consultant, Meitler; and Jackie Lichter, program advisor and consultant, Meitler.
Contributed photo
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic school principal, Lilly Samaniego was among 11 principals nominated by their superintendents in Catholic dioceses throughout the nation to attend and participate in a three-day Leadership Institute at the Carmelite Spiritual Center in Darien, Illinois. Principals were directed to analyze their current strategies for curriculum development, funding models, and enrollment management to identify areas of improvement.
According to diocesan Superintendent Rosemary Henry, Samaniego was nominated, because she demonstrated strong, transformational leadership.
Although the program is national in scale, it is designed to impact real change at the local level in each principal’s community and school. To alleviate the isolation that principals often experience, the program uses a group model that will offer regular opportunities throughout the school year for principals to encourage and support each other.
“It has been a wonderful experience working with principals from across the United States,” Samaniego said. “I have benefitted from best practices in enrollment, school safety, academic programs and parent engagement.”
The program is sponsored by Foundations and Donors Interested in Catholic Activities (FADICA) and National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA) and led by professional consultants from Meitler Leadership Institute. The consultants will continue to provide ongoing mentoring and coaching to the principals throughout the 2019-2020 school year. All of these benefits are provided at no cost to the participant or the diocese, due to the generous support of project donors.