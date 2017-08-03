Catholic School teachers learn new curriculum

August 3, 2017
by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic
Christine Robson challenged teachers to connect grade levels by objectives.
Math Specialist Christine Robson gave two presentations to Catholic School elementary teachers on the implementation of the new Math curriculum drafted from TEKS (Texas Essentials Knowledge and Skills) on Aug. 2 at Ss. Cyril & Methodius School. Robson presented challenges to kindergarten through second grade teachers that morning and later that afternoon to third through fifth grade teachers.
The Diocese of Corpus Christi Office of Catholic Schools hosted the event as part of their Professional Development Program, which began with a new teacher orientation on July 27. The purpose of the program is to prepare teachers for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year.
Martha Gomez, second grade teacher at Ss. Cyril & Methodius wears her crown of paper after successfully connecting grade levels by objectives.
"It's wonderful! You get to build with colleagues that share the same goal and you get to learn together so you can bounce off ideas. Academically its always great to learn new things– how to
challenge the kids."
–Elizabeth Vasquez, kindergarten teacher at St. Pius X School
At left, Norma Torres and Veronica Estrada from St. Joseph in Alice share a laugh at the Professional Development presentation.