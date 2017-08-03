Catholic School teachers learn new curriculum

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Christine Robson challenged teachers to connect grade levels by objectives.









"It's wonderful! You get to build with colleagues that share the same goal and you get to learn together so you can bounce off ideas. Academically its always great to learn new things– how to challenge the kids."



–Elizabeth Vasquez, kindergarten teacher at St. Pius X School

Math Specialist Christine Robson gave two presentations to Catholic School elementary teachers on the implementation of the new Math curriculum drafted from TEKS (Texas Essentials Knowledge and Skills) on Aug. 2 at Ss. Cyril & Methodius School. Robson presented challenges to kindergarten through second grade teachers that morning and later that afternoon to third through fifth grade teachers.The Diocese of Corpus Christi Office of Catholic Schools hosted the event as part of their Professional Development Program, which began with a new teacher orientation on July 27. The purpose of the program is to prepare teachers for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year.