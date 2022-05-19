Catholic Schools in the diocese learn about water safety

Mrs. Priscilla Schneider gave Water Safety Lessons to her PreK3 class at St. Elizabeth Catholic School in Alice on May 18.
Photos by Carolina Nisimblat | for STC
May is National Water Safety Month, and Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi are celebrating water safety education for Pre-K students.
Children ages 1-4 have the highest drowning rates, and many adults are unaware that fatal drowning is the number one cause of accidental death for children under six years old.
In the United States, drowning takes an average of 10 lives per day. As part of their mission to form the whole child, our Catholic schools recognize the importance of teaching our youngest students how to be safe in and around the water.
In 2019 the Diocese of Corpus Christi began a partnership with the Miss Tristan Foundation. All nine Catholic elementary schools received a water safety training kit to promote awareness among preschool-age students and their families through their generous support.
The Water Safety with Colin and Friends training kit includes an evidence-based curriculum that teaches five important concepts:
WAIT FOR A GROWN UP
LEARN TO SWIM
WEAR A LIFE JACKET
GROWN UPS SHOULD WATCH YOU
STAY AWAY FROM DRAINS.
Using songs, hands-on activities, and even a little science experiment, pre-K students will grow in their understanding of how they can keep themselves safe. Simple tips for parents include:
PAY ATTENTION: Appoint a water guardian- an adult designated to watch children in the water without distractions.
USE PROTECTIVE BARRIERS: Ensure there are multiple barriers around home pools and hot tubs.
SEEK SWIMMING LESSONS: Ensure all children are taught to swim and be safe around water.
LEARN CPR: Learn how to provide CPR in case of an emergency.
Summer break is just weeks away! Pool parties and trips to the beach or the lake are part of summer fun in South Texas. Activities in and around the water are fun, but they can quickly turn into tragedy.