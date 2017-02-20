Catholic schools will take part in Health South Texas Program

The Office of Catholic Schools has entered into a partnership with Texas A&M University Science Health Center which makes its students part of a $5 million grant from Texas A&M Health South Texas Program to reduce the highest impact diseases and their consequences, including diabetes, asthma and infectious disease, throughout a 27-county region in South Texas.



Nurse coordinators, teachers and administrators in the Diocese of Corpus Christi schools will engage in training in the diabetes management of children in schools and asthma education and on how to care and interact with children with asthma.



“As we work to advance our health services to our Catholic schools we also offer parent and community training and intervention,” school superintendent Rosemary Henry, PhD said. “Healthy children equal motivated and successful children in our Christ-centered classrooms.”



Healthy South Texas is working to extend solutions that serve the region as a whole, while developing tools, technologies and strategies that can be applied across the state through additional Healthy Texas initiatives.



“Cultivating important community relations enables the Office of Catholic Schools to realize goals and dreams to better serve our students, staff and parent community with high quality programming. We are blessed to have established this important partner in Catholic education and we look forward a long partnership in support of each other,” Henry said.

