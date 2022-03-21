Catholic schools partner with police department for emergency response

This month Catholic schools across the Diocese of Corpus Christi partnered with their local police department, inviting their participation in school safety drills.
Schools routinely practice safety drills for the year to prepare students and staff for a swift and appropriate response to various emergencies.
“Partnering with local response agencies for their participation, observation, and feedback on a periodic basis is a win-win. The Police Department and our schools benefit greatly from these opportunities,” says April Esparza, Diocesan School Health Services Coordinator. “We have worked as a team with the Corpus Christi Police Department for several years, engaging them in our preparedness and emergency response planning, and are grateful for their continued support and the gifts of their time and expertise.”
School safety drills are intended to build “muscle memory.” When students and staff are trained and provided regular opportunities to practice emergency response actions such as Evacuation, Secure/Lockout, Lockdown, or Shelter, they build muscle memory that helps decrease anxiety and improve reaction time when faced with a crisis.
Maintaining a safe school environment for all students and staff is paramount for Catholic schools. It is foundational to each student’s success in developing intellectually, spiritually, physically, socially, and morally.
“Safe schools are a concern for communities throughout the country and the world. A safe school makes students feel comfortable, learn better, and the parents’ minds are more at ease knowing their children are in a safe environment,” said Orlando Salazar, Principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy.
School safety is complex. Many components cohesively contribute to a safe school environment. For more information on school safety initiatives in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, visit the Office of Catholic Schools’ website: diocesecc.org/hsi.