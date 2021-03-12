Catholic schools prepare students for college and career readiness

The effective and successful implementation of the STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) initiative in all of our Catholic schools are preparing our students with 21st century skills. Students hone many skills including the development of numerical, logical, scientific research, creativity and innovation and communication skills preparing them for a variety of career paths and post-secondary education options and opportunities.
This STREAM PROGRAM also provides students with critical experiences and mastery of interdisciplinary studies. Students are analyzing how concepts and subjects are related across the curriculum while forming critical connections of ideas, concepts and strategies. Such exploration and problem solving are vital skills needed in our world today. These skills make up the backbone of our digital and technologically advanced society. Without specialized skills, technical knowledge would be lacking to operate power plants, program computers, design industrial machines, build infrastructures, heal the sick, understand the marvels of space, or continue creating new inventions that catapult humanity forward.
Our students of today will have enormous positive economic, social, environmental and political impact on our world as they take their places in many areas, including but not limited to, industry, communications, energy production, medicine, research, transportation, finance, economy, education, environment and social services. These students are our leaders of tomorrow who carry the responsibility to advance our world.
As our students are engaged in building skills in coding, robotics, 3D printing and the use of technology as a learning tool, they are excited about a new technology initiative, CoderZ Virtual Robotics. CoderZ is a powerful award winning online platform that guides students’ learning and application in computational thinking, critical thinking and problem solving skills. Fourth and fifth grade students continue to build on their coding skills as they advance to the next level of complex coding. Student interest, engagement and excitement are high in both the physical classroom and through remote instruction.
Professional development is key to the success of a new program initiative and effective implementation. Fourth and fifth grade teachers collaborate in professional learning communities to learn the coding strategies for CoderZ and to guide students in connecting the learning to application.
Technology Teacher, Desiree Canchola, from St. Elizabeth School in Alice, proudly stated: “This amazing program has brought multiple opportunities to support the development of technical skills and develop local thinking in both students and teachers.” Consistent with our mission, our dedicated teachers, serving students in grades K-3 to grade 12, engage in on going and high quality professional training thus supporting the formation of the whole child. What greater success story may be written but to inspire life-long learners in the classroom in word and in deed and preparing our youth to serve their school/parish, community, state, country and world with Christ as their Teacher?