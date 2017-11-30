Principals gather for spiritual retreat

by Alfredo E. Cardenas

Catholic school principals in the Diocese of Corpus Christi participated in a Spiritual Retreat at The Spiritual Retreat Center in Victoria on Nov. 28-30. Principals explored “servant leadership” and pathways to humility.“I learned that it is necessary to trust the slow work of God," said Sister Fe Gamotin, OP, principal at St. Anthony School in Robstown.Sister Marilyn Springs, IWBS, principal at Holy Family School, said the principals’ retreat was “a delight and a great learning and prayerful experience.”“This was a great opportunity for us to gather, worship and pray together as Catholic School administrators,” Sister Marilyn said. “I feel truly blessed to have this opportunity to share and be a part of something special. May the Incarnate Word always be with us as we continue to journey together.”Saint John Paul II High School principal James Brannigan said the retreat was excellent. “For me it represented leadership through Christ. It was outstanding. “Through prayer, friendship and meditation I have grown as a leader,” he said.For Principal Nelda Bazan of Most Precious Blood Catholic School the retreat presented an opportunity to a a beneficial time to spend with her colleagues. l"The retreat was wonderful. It was a great time to reflect and continue to grow as a servant leader,” she said.Father David Bayardo, parochial vicar, at Most Precious Blood served as retreat master.