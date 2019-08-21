Presenter says, 'be a role model'

Catholic school administrators, faculty and staff began the 2019-2020 school year with a Spiritual Professional Day entitled, “Walking Together in Our Faith Journey,” at St. John Paul II High School Cafetorium on Aug. 7.
The day began with Mass concelebrated by Father James Stembler
, diocesan Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia and Father Peter Martinez, president of St. John Paul II High School.
“The purpose of providing spiritual day is to increase faithfulness, and to inspire local Catholic educators for the start of the school year,” superintendent Rosemary Henry said.
John Findlater, a national speaker and educational consultant presented two panels: “The Prophet Margin: Making your Catholic School a Dangerous Place to be,” and “The Call of Catholic Education: You Shall Know the Truth and the Truth Shall Make You Odd!”
Findlater presented two major points, “get an idea, be radical about it, and go against the grain of teaching; and be an adult – make the hard decisions.” He said teachers need to relate to parent as leaders. "We are not babysitters. We are not your friends, we are you," he said.