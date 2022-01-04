Catholic Worker Ann Fitz dies at 90

Sarah Ann McNeely Fitz
Sept. 24, 1931 - Dec. 20, 2021
Our dear Ann passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2021, in Corpus Christi at 90. Born in Graves County, Kentucky to Sophia Edna Fuqua McNeely and Stirling McNeely, Ann grew up in Mayfield, Kentucky. She spent her early years in Cocoa Beach, Florida, later attending the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida and McMurry University in Abilene, earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and music. Ann taught music in the Austin and Leander area public elementary schools for many years.
1976 was the halfway mark and a significant turning point in her life. Now a widow and her children grown, she started on an incredible spiritual journey of sobriety and recovery.
She was inspired by the peace and justice works of Dorothy Day, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King, and the Berrigan brothers. She became a part of the Catholic Worker movement––living and working in communities from Atlanta, Georgia to Los Angeles’ skid row. She volunteered in Marietta, Georgia, at the Habitat for Humanity. She participated in peaceful protests like her mentors had done, including at the School of the Americas in Georgia, where she was arrested six times.
Passing through Corpus Christi in 1991 on a peace walk to Central America, she fell in love with the area. With the help from the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, and parishioners from churches: Holy Cross, St. Thomas More Church, St. Philip the Apostle Church and others in the diocese, and her many friends from the recovery community, she began to serve the homeless on our streets. She founded the Dorothy Day Catholic Worker House on South Carrizo Street as a house of hospitality which she shared with recovering alcoholics.
Serving boiled eggs and tortillas out of a donated bread truck, she became known as “the egg lady” on the streets. She became a mentor to the poor on the streets and especially to those who became rich in the joy of giving alongside her. She visited with women in the local jails––taking the message of sobriety and a better life to those most in need. The Maurin-Day House on Leopard Street eventually became the Mother Teresa Day Shelter.
A convert to Catholicism, Ann began writing a monthly column in the diocesan newspaper, the South Texas Catholic, in 1996. Her articles revealed her love of the Gospels and taught us to “walk the walk.” The articles were published monthly until 2010, and were recently compiled in a book, “Love lifted me” for her 90th birthday. Excerpts of which are available at
http://ddcwhcc.org/index.html under Ann’s writings.
For several years, she served Sunday breakfast from her home at the Catholic Worker, alternating Sundays with friends from other parishes. Every service would bring volunteers of all ages to help feed and clothe anyone in need, and hundreds would show up to enjoy coffee and plates of hot biscuits and gravy. Her work continues today at the Dorothy Day House for men in recovery and serving and in the hearts of the countless friends she met and inspired along the way.
She is fondly remembered by thousands of souls she met on her recovery journey. Her strong faith and practice of the twelve steps and twelve traditions in all things made her an excellent sponsor to all she met in the rooms.
Ann was predeceased by her parents, brother Ralph McNeely, husband William Fitz, infant daughter Katherine Fitz, and special friend, Billy Carl Short. She is survived by her sons Walter Van Zandt and Isaac Van Zandt (Ruth Ann), daughter, Allison Fitz Schlepp (Jason P), who cared for her in her final months, grandchildren, Thomas, Amber (Curt), Travis (Hannah), Alex, and six great-grandchildren.
An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held at the Dorothy Day Catholic Worker House, located at 210 South Carrizo, 78401, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the House or a charity of your choice in her honor.
Donations are always welcome. Our current resident services are limited to handing out snacks and refreshments to our immediate area’s local homeless population. Beneficial are sports drinks, or protein shakes that can be cooled and given out. We anticipate breakfast service to resume as soon as possible.
Personal hygiene items for men and women are needed at Metro Ministries.
Please keep Ann and all of us in your prayers and let us continue to be a sign of hope to our brothers and sisters who live on the streets.