Catholics flock to Ash Wednesday services

Priests, sisters and laity distributed ashes in churches, nursing homes, hospitals, prisons, jails, and other institutions throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
Every year on Ash Wednesday Catholics in record numbers flock to Churches and institutions to receive their ashes. The ashes remind us that we are all in need of repentance. It also marks the first day of Lent – this year Ash Wednesday was on March 6.
In Corpus Christi Cathedral Bishop Michael Mulvey and Father James Stembler, Vicar General for the diocese, distributed ashes at noon Mass.
Jaime Reyna, diocesan director for the Office of Multicultural and Social Ministry, joined priests and deacons to distribute ashes to the incarcerated in the jails and prisons.
Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi’s Celia Mendez and Sisters of Saint Ann, Sister Antonietta “Letizia” Lo Re and volunteer, Sister Lucia D’Cunha distributed ashes to residents and staff at Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center with the direction of the center’s chaplain, Thomas Dowdy and Lori Garcia.
Father Robert Shaldone, SOLT joined Catholic Charities Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities at the United Vietnam Veterans of Texas VFW Post 2397. Every year after the distribution of ashes the veterans provide a meal of freshly fried fish to our disabled brothers and sisters in the community.
Father Eric Chapa, chaplain of the Newman Center as well as Parochial Vicar at St. Pius X, celebrated noon Mass and distributed ashes to some 150 students from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in the Lonestar Ballroom A at the University Center.
There were plenty of evening Masses for those who could not go earlier; students at all three Newman Centers in the diocese took advantage of the later Mass times. Father René Meier from Holy Family celebrated Mass and distributed ashes for some 150 students in Newman Center Chapel at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.