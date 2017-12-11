Churches honor Our Lady of Guadalupe

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Ninety parishioners from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Edroy and Sacred Heart in Odem participated the 7th annual six-mile walk on Dec. 10 in honor of the feast day celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe.



The pilgrimage began at the Sacred Heart in Odem and ended at Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in Edroy with los matachines dancing along the way.



More than 200 Catholics then gathered in the Edroy mission church as the group serenaded Our Lady of Guadalupe and placed roses near her image. Father Isaias Estepa, pastor for the two churches, celebrated Mass.



This celebration commemorates the appearance of Mary to the Mexican peasant, St. Juan Diego in 1531. Our Lady of Guadalupe is the patron saint of the Americas and the co-patroness of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.



The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrated on Dec. 12.



Photos taken by Servando Gomez

