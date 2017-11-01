Charismatic Catholics feel presence of the Holy Spirit

by Rebecca Esparza, Correspondent

The Charismatic Renewal Lay Apostolate of the Diocese of Corpus Christi hosted a 50th Annual Jubilee of Catholic Charismatic Renewal at Most Precious Blood Parish on Oct. 7.

At just 12-years-old, Hannah Barlow has endured more heartbreak than many adults. In the last six months, her father and mother both died unexpectedly. Both were only in their 40s. Now living with her maternal grandmother, Hannah is seeking comfort from her church family to help deal with her intense sorrow.

She attends youth group meetings at her church on Corpus Christi’s Westside and when she found out about the Charismatic Renewal Conference, she asked her grandmother if she would attend with her.

“I was excited to hear the rapping priest,” Hannah said. “But the healing Mass was nice, too.”

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal Conference: “Go Set the World Ablaze” was an all-day event held in early October. The conference included musical performances from local artists, a healing service, educational presentations and an evening performance by Urban Hip Hop artist Father Claude Burns, also known as Father Pontifex, pastor at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Evansville, Indiana or the “rapping priest” to Hannah.

Rebecca Rodriguez, conference chairperson, said a new addition for this year’s conference was a youth tract. The goal is to grow the conference every year.

“We’d like to see many areas grow, including prayer groups, education and youth. Also, we believe our community would embrace an annual event,” she said.

Hannah’s grandmother, Ernestina Rodriguez, 68, was delighted to join her granddaughter at the event, as her own health issues have steadily increased over the last year. Plus, coping with her daughter’s death has taken an emotional toll.

“I’ve been coming to Charismatic Mass for the last 20 years. I’ve always felt a strong presence of the Holy Spirit calling me to praise my love for the Lord through the Charismatic Mass,” Rodriguez said. “Today’s conference was a good last-minute surprise.”

Jay Dilashaw has been the Corpus Christi Catholic Charismatic Renewal Coordinator since May 2016. It is a labor of love and a volunteer position that brings him a tremendous sense of joy, he said.

Born and raised in South Carolina and brought up a Southern Baptist, Dilashaw said he has also attended Methodist and Episcopal churches.

“My wife and I were married in the Catholic Church in 1980, but it wasn’t until 13 years ago when my wife started attending Charismatic Mass that I noticed a change in her. She was fired up for the Lord and I wanted to feel that same intense fire for Jesus. We both have never looked back since,” he said.

Dilashaw said he considers himself a Catholic evangelist.

“I learned to pray with a deep sense of the real presence of the Holy Spirit. I’ve taken my prayer life deeper,” he said. “The prayer groups and the conference are our biggest successes in the ministry. It has been through the encouragement and support of Bishop (Michael) Mulvey and the diocese that has given us the growth we’ve seen throughout the years.”

Prayer groups are just one way the Charismatic movement is growing throughout the Corpus Christi area.

“Prayer groups are very important because we pray and intercede for those who need our Lord and his wonderful love, healing and renewal of their minds, hearts and souls through his Holy Spirit,” said Alfredo Zapata, former Catholic Charismatic Renewal Coordinator.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez acknowledges raising her daughter’s pre-teen child will not be easy. Her faith in God will give her the encouragement and fortitude needed to survive.

“I believe in the power of prayer. I’ve been healed of two brain tumors in the past. With the Lord’s help, we will be just fine,” she said.

Every month, the Catholic Charismatic Renewal coordinates a First Friday Mass and healing service with praise and worship at Our Lady of Corpus Christi. Visit www.ccr-corpuschristi.org for more information.