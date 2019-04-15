CCN Broadcast Outlets To Carry Four Holy Week Masses Live From Cathedral

The Catholic broadcast ministries of KLUX 89.5-1, CCN Radio 89.5-2 and CCN Video Productions will once again join forces to carry all of the evenings of Holy Week Liturgies LIVE from Corpus Christi Cathedral, as well as 3 hours of special programming on Good Friday. Any programming available on KLUX 89.5HD-1 will also be available simultaneously online as streaming audio at KLUX.org and by way of the KLUX Smartphone APP. All Video Broadcasts will be available as streaming video on the Web at http://GoCCN.org
Tuesday evening, April 16, the annual Chrism Mass will be carried at 6:30 p.m. on CCN Radio 89.5-2. Regularly scheduled programming on that channel, from the Relevant Radio Catholic network, will be pre-empted. An HD digital receiver is required to receive this radio broadcast. Additionally, streaming video of this Liturgy will be Webcast LIVE from the website of the Catholic Communications Network http://GoCCN.org with replay video available Wednesday Morning April 17, at http://Podcasts.GoCCN.net
On Thursday evening, April 18th, the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper from Corpus Christi Cathedral will be carried LIVE on KLUX 89.5HD-1 and can be heard in its entirety beginning at 7 p.m.
The Good Friday Tradition on KLUX continues with special programming commemorating the three hours that Christ suffered on the cross beginning at 12 Noon on Friday, April 19. This special broadcast will feature musical selections from Handel’s “Messiah” and the works of John Michael Talbot, as well as Scripture dramatizations and reflections based on the Good Friday Liturgy.
The Easter Vigil Mass of the Resurrection will be aired LIVE from Corpus Christi Cathedral on KLUX HD-1 at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, beginning with the lighting and blessing of the Easter Candle. And of course, the LIVE broadcast of the Easter Sunday Mass will be carried at 9:30 a.m. April 21 on KLUX HD-1 as well as the live television broadcast on KDF-TV. The Easter Sunday liturgy will also be available as LIVE streaming video at http://GoCCN.org and for download, later in the afternoon from http://Podcasts.GoCCN.net