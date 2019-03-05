Catholic Daughters celebrate 40 years in Portland

by Ervey Martinez, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish
Catholic Daughters of the Americas in Portland celebrated 40 years of unity and charity at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on March 3.
The celebration included Mass with the pastor, Father Piotr Koziel, STL as the main celebrant, followed by a reception in the parish hall.
In 1978, 21 women formed the CDA Court of Angels, Chapter #2181 in 1978. Since that time five of the original members continue to dedicate their time and talents to the organization today. They are Odilia Solis, Dalia Sanchez, Carlene Read, Muggs Poling and Joyce Cessac. Collectively these women represent over 200 years of service to God, the parish and their community.
“The Church feels truly blessed to have such devoted and supportive sisters in Christ and we hope to enjoy many more years of fellowship and affection,” Father Koziel said. “Happy 40th-anniversary CDA Court of Angels, #2181 and a big thank you to all who helped make this celebration a successful one.”