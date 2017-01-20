CDU classes offered

January 20, 2017
The Diocese of Corpus Christi has partnered with Catholic Distance University (CDU) to provide high-quality online noncredit courses and seminars for general adult formation in any number of topics of interest.
As a subsidy partner, all adults of the Diocese of Corpus Christi are eligible to take any non-credit seminar or independent study course at a discounted tuition rate of $30 each.
The Diocese of Corpus Christi Office of Evangelization and Catechesis encourages all to consider taking these upcoming seminars on Missionary Discipleship and the New Evangelization. For just $30, you can take a 3-week online seminar at Catholic Distance University to deepen your knowledge of the faith.
You may also find the Diocese of Corpus Christi CDU webpage at
cdu.edu
. Click on Partners or go to Continuing Ed and click on Groups Subsidy Partners. We encourage all to consider taking these upcoming seminars on Missionary Discipleship and the New Evangelization:
Missionary Discipleship: Encounter Jesus and Spread the Good News
will be offered
Jan. 23- Feb. 13
. This three week seminar will focus on the Holy Father’s call and challenge to Catholics to live out our relationship with Jesus through the lens of a missionary in our everyday lives. Learn how each baptized Catholic can answer the call in his or her home, family, Church, and ministry to better know Christ and make him known to others.
Making the case for Christ
will be offered
Feb. 6-27
. Strengthen your faith and prepare yourself to better perform spiritual works of mercy. Develop objective and persuasive reasons for belief that you can share with family and friends who may doubt the historical reality, divinity or resurrection of Jesus.
Through CDU, adults in the Diocese of Corpus Christi may:
- Meet TCC-ED Guidelines for PreK-8 Teachers of Religion in Catholic Schools (fulfills hours required for Commissioning in the Diocese of Corpus Christi)
- Pursue required Re-Commissioning hours
- Engage in any number of topics of interest in adult formation
To register and see a full list of continuing education courses and upcoming seminars, browse our catalog at https://cdu.catalog.instructure.com/. Use Promo Code:
16CORPUSCHRISTI
, when registering to qualify for the $30 rate.