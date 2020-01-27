Celebrate Catholic Schools Week Themes

The Diocese of Corpus Christi Catholic Schools will be celebrating our schools from Jan. 26-Feb.1. Many schools will be following daily themes.. See more
here.
Sunday: Celebrating Your Parish
Catholic schools benefit all year long from the religious guidance, prayers and support parishes provide. Many parishes join in the National Catholic Schools Week celebration by devoting a Mass to Catholic education.
Monday: Celebrating Your Community
A central aspect of Catholic education is learning the importance of service to others. When students take part in service activities they demonstrate the values and faith gained through Catholic education.
Tuesday: Celebrating Your Students
Schools celebrate students during National Catholic Schools Week by planning enjoyable and meaningful activities for them and recognizing their accomplishments.
Wednesday: Celebrating the Nation
On National Appreciation Day for Catholic Schools, students, families, educators and other Catholic school supporters communicate the value of Catholic education to government leaders.
Thursday: Celebrating Vocations
By focusing on faith, knowledge and service, Catholic schools prepare children to use their God-given talents to the fullest later in life.
Friday: Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers
On this day, schools will honor teachers and principals as well as administrators and staff who support them in their work and thank those who provide volunteer service.
Saturday: Celebrating Families
Parents, guardians and other family members play a vital role in Catholic education. Not only do they volunteer at the school, but they also instill values and expectations for academic excellence in their children at home.