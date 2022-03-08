Celebrate Catholic Sisters Week March 8-14

During the week of March 8-14, Catholics worldwide will celebrate Catholic Sisters Week as set forth by the Communicators for Women Religious (CWR) to shine a light on spirituality, mission and community building of women religious.
Fifty-two weeks a year, women religious stand with the poor and immigrants, teach children, fight injustice, heal the sick, share spirituality, empower women, defend the planet, promote peace, create community, offer hope and more.
Please take a moment this week to honor a sister or congregation by hosting a special event or simply giving a shout-out on social media to support the life and mission of Catholic sisters.
Visit catholicsistersweek.org for more information and resources or use the links provided below.