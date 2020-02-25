Celebrate Mardi Gras with Beeville Ladies Night Out

Get ready to “Laissez les bons temps rouler” (“Let the good times roll!”) with the Beeville Ladies Night Out Committee and the CHRISTUS Spohn Health System Foundation as they celebrate Mardi Gras.
This year marks the 16th consecutive year for the premier fundraiser, which features products from dozens of local boutiques, delicious Cajun-inspired food and “Fat Tuesday” themed fun. Proceeds from this year’s donations will go toward the Endoscopy Suite at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Beeville.
Since 2004, the event has helped to provide pediatric services in the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Beeville Emergency Department, breast cancer screening equipment for Women’s Services, nursing excellence, pediatric infusion pumps, wheelchairs and much more.
During last year’s event, the Beeville Ladies Night Out Committee raised more than $49,000 which paid for new recliners inside of patient rooms at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Beeville.
Beeville Ladies Night Out tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Bee County Expo Center (214 South FM 351) in Beeville.