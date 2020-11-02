Celebrate National Vocations Awareness Week

National Vocation Awareness Week (NVAW) is an annual week-long celebration of the Catholic Church in the United States dedicated to promote vocations to the priesthood, diaconate and consecrated life through prayer and education, and to renew our prayers and support for those who are considering one of these particular vocations.
NVAW began in 1976 when the U. S. bishops designated the 28th Sunday of the year for NVAW. In 1997, this celebration was moved to coincide with the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, which falls on January 13 in 2013. Beginning in 2014, NVAW was moved to the first full week of November. (via USCCB.org)
COME PRAY WITH US AND BISHOP MULVEY A HOLY HOUR FOR VOCATIONS BEFORE THE BLESSED SACRAMENT
Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
Corpus Christi Cathedral
505 N. Upper Broadway
VOCATIONS AWARENESS WEEK NOVEMBER 1 -7, 2020
TEACH VOCATIONS THIS WEEK
The diocese has a subscription to Vocation Lessons for all of our parishes and schools.