Celebrate the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ for 2019

Bishop Michael Mulvey personally invites everyone, especially those who will be receiving their first Communion, to attend the celebration and procession of the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ on June 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi Cathedral. You are welcome to dress in traditional clothing to indicate your national or cultural identity and you are also welcome to bring your parish or group banner for our procession. Free food will be provided on the Cathedral grounds. To receive updates on this event, text the word “CorpusChristi” to number “84576” on your cell phone. Sponsored by the Office of Multicultural Ministry. For more information call Jaime Reyna at (361) 693-6637 or email at JReyna@diocesecc.org. See more at www.Diocesecc.org/CorpusChristi.
Celebre la fiesta solemne en honor al Santísimo Cuerpo y Sangre de Cristo 2019
El Obispo Michael Mulvey invita personalmente a todos a participar y en especial a aquellos que recibirán su primera comunión a asistir a la celebración y procesión de la Solemnidad del Santísimo Cuerpo y Sangre de Cristo, que se llevará a cabo el 20 de Junio, de 6:30 a 9:30 p.m. en la Catedral de Corpus Christi. Le invitamos a vestirse con ropa tradicional de su identidad nacional y cultural. También puede traer el estandarte o pancarta de su parroquia o grupo religioso a la procesión. Se proporcionará comida gratis en los terrenos de la Catedral. El evento esta patrocinado por la Oficina de Ministerio Multicultural. Para recibir actualizaciones sobre este evento, envíe un mensaje de texto con la palabra “Corpus Christi” al número 84576” en su teléfono celular. Para mas información llame a Jaime Reyna al: (361)693-6637 o por email a: JReyna@diocesecc.org o www.Diocesecc.org/CorpusChristi.