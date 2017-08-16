Celebration for Life slated for Sept. 7

The 28th Annual Celebration for Life, which benefits Birthright, Corpus Christi Hope House and the Gabriel Project, will be held on Sept. 7 beginning at 7 p.m. at Mansion Royal in Corpus Christi. This year's speaker will be pro-life activist Ramona Trevino, former manager of the Planned Parenthood referral facility in Sherman, Texas. Her resignation in 2011 led to the clinic's closure.



Inspired by a Christian radio station and 40 Days for Life, Trevino resigned her position with Planned Parenthood and “reclaimed her walk with God.” Trevino, a native of Trenton, Texas, is now sharing the story of her pro-life conversion.



General admission is $60 and $50 for seniors and students. For more information call (361) 852-2273.