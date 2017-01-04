Celebration of Catholic Schools to spotlight teacher excellence

by Luisa Butler, Correspondent

Teacher Gail Ramos at St. Patrick School, shows her K4 class a lizard from the reptile science center located in her classroom.

Contributed photo



Purchasing much-needed sports equipment and uniforms. Implementing independent, hands-on, quality science experiments. Maintaining a beloved reptile science center. Building a “Destination Imagination” team from the ground up.

These are just four of the 18 projects across Catholic schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi that will each receive a $1,500 grant, courtesy of the John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation. The teachers and administrators behind each of the grants will be recognized with Teacher Excellence Awards at the inaugural “Celebration of Catholic Schools”, to be held Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center. Keynote speaker for the event is Cecilia Abbott, First Lady of Texas.

“This fundraiser is special, not just because it’s a first-time event, but because it was designed to create synergy and energy in spreading the good news of our Catholic schools,” said Rosemary Henry, superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. “We are celebrating not only the students—who are the future leaders of the Church—but also the people who serve Catholic schools, including teachers, principals, pastors, staff members and school advisory boards.”

In fall 2016, a call went out to all local Catholic schools to submit their innovative, out-of-the-box ideas for funding. More than 60 applications were received and an impartial committee of judges with an extensive education background chose the top winners—one from each school in the diocese.

“The cabinet attempted to select projects that touched on all disciplines of study, including STEM, language arts, faith formation, athletics and other learning innovations,” Henry said. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which schools use in curriculum development to improve competitiveness.

Winners, including Nieves Castillo-Frazier, a government, economics and world geography teacher at St. John Paul II High School in Corpus Christi, were contacted in December.

Coach Johnathan Rangel at Central Catholic Elementary leads students in exercise program. Contributed photo

“When I received a letter of congratulations from Dr. Henry in my school mailbox, I literally yelled ‘Yay!’” Castillo-Frazier said. “I was so happy.”

The grant Castillo-Frazier wrote requested funding to start a Destination Imagination team. Destination Imagination is an organization that teaches 21st century skills and STEM principles to students through creative and collaborative problem-solving challenges.

“I’m excited to bring the life-changing process of Destination Imagination to my campus and to see the growth of my students into a team of imaginative, creative, budget wise, confident and project-oriented Centurions,” Castillo-Frazier said.

Unlike Castillo-Frazier, who will start a program from the ground-up, Gail Ramos a K-4 teacher at St. Patrick School in Corpus Christi, will use the $1,500 grant to continue funding a highly popular reptile science center located in her classroom.

“Right now, I’ve got quite an array of reptiles in my room including snakes, tarantulas, lizards, crabs, turtles, geckos and frogs, and I pay out of my own pocket to maintain the space and feed the animals,” Ramos said. “The reptile center doesn’t just teach my pre-k students to love and care for God’s creatures, but my classroom attracts children of all grades to visit throughout the school hours. The reptile science center is often given attention when school staff gives tours to the school for future students at St. Patrick School.”

Gwen Novosad, Director of Special Projects at Sacred Heart School in Rockport, will use the $1,500 to further develop the school’s STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) program.

“Our students love working in the STREAM lab, and this grant will give them access to even more challenging and thought-provoking activities,” Novosad said. “With the money, we will purchase supplies and equipment including robotics kits, lab equipment, curriculum guides and support software.”

Central Catholic Elementary School in Corpus Christi will receive $1,500 to purchase athletic equipment and uniforms for students in their wellness program.

“Without appropriate equipment and clothing, we limit how far a student can grow in their athletic abilities,” said Johnathan Rangel, Wellness Coordinator at Central Catholic who wrote the grant. “Providing the necessary materials will help students develop and excel as athletes and prepare them for life-long healthy habits.”

First Lady Cecilia Abbott reads to children at the Cathedral School of St. Mary in Austin, where she was once principal. Office of Governor Greg Abbott

These four schools, plus 14 more, will receive a Teacher Excellence Award at the Celebration of Catholic Schools fundraiser. They include Sofia Carreon from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy, Robert Boostrom from Incarnate Word Academy Elementary Level, Sister Lucia D’Cunha from Holy Family School, Martha Gomez and Martha Luis from Ss. Cyril and Methodius School, Maria Murphy from Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School, Johnathan Rangel from Central Catholic, Lori Gonzalez from St. Elizabeth, Nicole Cantu from St. Gertrude School, Nieves Castillo-Frazier from St. John Paul II High School, Elvira Trejo from St. Joseph School, Gail Ramos from St. Patrick School, Sheree Perkins from St. Pius X, Janice Johnson from IWA Middle School, Marc Ermold from IWA High School, Kathy Rincon from Most Precious Blood, Sister Amor M. Vigare from Our Lady of the Rosary, Gwen Novosad from Sacred Heart and Noemi Gonzalez from St. Anthony.

Other highlights of the evening include a silent auction of student art, comments from Bishop Michael Mulvey, and the much-awaited keynote address from First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott.

As a former teacher, vice-principal and principal at several Catholic schools across Texas, Abbott has deep passion for Catholic education.

“The Catholic Church and Catholic education have always been at the center of my life. Both of my parents were Catholic school educators, and I attended Catholic schools from elementary school through graduate school,” Abbott said. “Catholic schools educate our children not only with the knowledge and skills they need to make a living, but with the values and moral principles they need to help them create a meaningful life.”

All funds raised at the Celebration of Catholic Schools will benefit the Diocesan Tuition Assistance and the Catholic School Endowment Fund in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. The fundraising goal is $200,000.

“There are many reasons this fundraiser is a ‘must attend’ event for all Catholics in our diocese, but the main reason is because it helps to provide a Catholic education for families in most need,” Henry said. “Catholic schools are where children grow intellectually, socially and morally. Catholic schools are where the ‘whole child’ is recognized, including their spirituality, and what could be greater than that?”

To purchase individual tickets or table sponsorships to the Celebration of Catholic Schools fundraiser, go to https://diocesecc.org/CELEBRATION; call the Office of Catholic Schools at (361) 693-6698; or email nmartinez@diocesecc.org.