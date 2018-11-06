Celebration of Charity honors Angels

by Shannette Hoelscher, Contributor

More than 200 guests enjoyed an evening of good food, fellowship, an exciting live auction, raffle and entertainment at the “Celebration of Charity – Angels Among Us,” honoring retired Executive Director Linda McKamie. The 2018 benefit fundraiser for Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter was held at Catholic Charities on Oct. 25.



Attendees were brought to tears by a sign language rendition of Alabama’s hit song, “Angels Among Us,” performed by clients of the Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Department.



Bishop Mulvey shared special memories of his first introduction to McKamie, Catholic Charities and Mother Teresa Shelter. He then presented Linda with a beautiful mosaic angel created by artist, Elsie Gaertner Reichenbacher.



McKamie accepted the gift and shared loving and encouraging memories about her time as executive director. The crowd was mesmerized by her stories, insights and thoughtful words, her many years of dedicated service and her overwhelming appreciation for the staff whose tireless dedication makes ministering to those in need possible.



She presented two exquisite angels to be placed at certain locations to remind staff, “they are God’s earthly angels.” She said she was thrilled to announce the entire team of Catholic Charities and Mother Teresa Shelter will be recognized later in the year as the first recipients of the Legacy Medal of Honor award, given in tribute to those who help the suffering in our community.



Entertainment was provided by Daniel Garza, while raffle tickets and Memorial Rose Garden pavers were sold throughout the evening. Unique angel paintings created by clients of the Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Department were also sold. Guests were excited to participate in drawings for door prizes which included Wild Horse Distillery rum packages and a handmade mesquite cross by Larry Bickham.



The board president of Catholic Charities and Mother Teresa Shelter, Sammie Grunwald, welcomed all in attendance and kept the pace going throughout the night as emcee. She also assisted Marty Wind with the live auction. The diversity of the guests from different denominations helped illustrate the mission of Catholic Charities and the Mother Teresa Shelter as organizations dedicated to helping all in need, regardless of religion or race.



Other speakers present were Executive Director Kevin Branson for Catholic Charities and Mother Teresa Shelter, Father Richard Libby and Vicar General Father James Stembler.



The live auction proved that Texans surely love their Whataburger as a fun bidding war ensued for the ‘Whataburger for a Year’ gift basket. Other outstanding live auction items were an exotic game hunt package, a dove hunt package, spa leisure and travel package, Hooks suite, and stunning artwork which included a painting of St. Joseph and Infant Jesus and a Mosaic Angel. The live auction and the raffle together raised more than $26,000 which helped the event net more than $136,000 which provides vital support to the twelve programs of Catholic Charities and the Mother Teresa Shelter.



Photos by Adel Rivera, South Texas Catholic

