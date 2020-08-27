Celebration of Charity Virtual Fundraiser ongoing

On Aug 17 Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter began their 2020 Celebration of Charity Virtual Fundraiser. They have had a wonderful response, but they’re not there yet. If you have already donated, Thank You!
If you have not, there is still time – go to https://catholiccharities-cc.org/celebration
About Mother Teresa Shelter
Did you know since 2003, the Mother Teresa Shelter has been helping the city of Corpus Christi’s homeless? The Mother Teresa Shelter is the city’s only day shelter and offers, on average, 200 homeless souls two meals five days a week, laundry facilities, showers and lockers.
Under the Mother Teresa Shelter, is the Mother Teresa Transitional Housing for Men which offers a way to transition men from homelessness to transitional housing with 24 months of case management.
Please watch our short video to learn more about the shelter at https://vimeo.com/449380067
Your donations will help us keep our doors open and our programs running. Please help us today and donate to the 2020 Celebration of Charity Virtual Fundraiser.
You may mail a check to Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc., 615 Oliver Ct., Corpus Christi, TX 78408, or donate online at https://catholiccharities-cc.org/celebration
For more information, please contact Shannette Hoelscher at shoelscher@diocesecc.org or call (361) 884-0651, Ext. 246.
Thank you to all of our 2020 Partners!
All of our supporters are amazing and we appreciate their generosity. Every dollar counts.
501 ©3 non-profit organizations
https://catholiccharities-cc.org and https://motherteresashelter.org