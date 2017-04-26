Central Catholic Elementary celebrates Earth Day

Central Catholic Elementary celebrated Earth Day with the blessing of their school garden on April 25. The garden was dedicated to their patron saint, St. Francis of Assisi. The blessing began with a prayer service with Father Angel Montana, pastor of Sacred Heart Church, blessing the garden, a new birdbath, and a statue of St. Francis of Assisi.



According to principal of Central Catholic, Larry Manschot, the garden is a hands-on learning program and the dedication was part of the Earth Day studies conducted at the school.



"Each grade level has a garden box for planting their seeds, Several weeks ago the students planted different varieties of beans, squash, tomatoes, peppers, lettuce and strawberries," principal Manschot said.



"The garden is full of rich green leaves and different colors of flowers. Some vegetables and fruit are already growing. Lady Bugs were also released into the garden."



Superintendent of Cahtolic Schools for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Rosemay Henry, was also present for the blessing.

