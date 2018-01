Elementary students from Central Catholic won third place in both team and individual competitions on Jan. 13 at the Windsor Park Chess Tournament. Central Catholic has a long history of chess champions. Third place chess team winners were Leonard Montes (third grade), Patrick Cober (first grade) and Kieren Silgero-Nittler (third grade). Kieren Nittler-Silgero (third grade) won third place in the individual competeition.