Centurion Girls Basketball earns state ranking

Centurion girls basketball team shook the High School tournament bracket by beating the Wolverines at the Dream Catcher Tournament in Donna the weekend of Dec. 1-3.The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial Wolverines have an enrollment of 1,910 students vs. 280 students at St. John Paul II's .

The Centurions then upended 5A Valley View, a school with 1,107 students, before losing by one point in the Championship Game to Sharyland Pioneer.



the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches ranked the St. John Paul II High School Lady Centurion Basketball Team as #10 in TAPPS 5A.

Coach Hernandez takes the state ranking in stride humbly stating, "We will continue to work to get better."

Key players are Lexi Serna, Karley Hellums, Jeanette Rosario, Kyrsten Cooper and Shania Esquivel.

The Centurions have an away non-conference game at Banquete on Dec. 16 at 6:15 p.m.