Centurions live the motto ‘service above self’

Before their Homecoming Dance, eight students from the Rotary Interact Club at St. John Paul II High School gave a Saturday morning by living the club’s motto “service above self.”
Students, John Paul Villarreal, Brigette Esquivel-Escamilla, Albert Diaz, Lance Zuniga, Mary Arnolds, Patrick McCullion, Kaleb Greses, and Austin Fraizer showed up at a construction site in the Molina neighborhood on Sept. 28 after a late-night cheering for their high school football team.
The group of Centurions helped members of the Rotary Club of Southside Corpus Christi build a wheelchair ramp for a lady who resides in La Molina. The “Ramp Champs” left this lady who used a wheelchair the gift of mobility for years to come.