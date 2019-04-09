Centurions place high in state academic competition

St John Paul II High School placed 8th out of 21 schools in the state in 5A TAPPS Academic Competitions. The grueling two-day event was held in Waco on April 2-3.
The contestants who competed in the TAPPS State Academic, Speech & Debate contest were Katie Cortinas, who placed fourth in Seek and Sketch Drawing; Mary Arnolds who placed fourth in Painting and second in Literary Criticism; Andrea Fernandez, who placed second in Spanish; Max Kimmel who placed fifth in Current Events, fourth in Science and received Top Chemistry Student award; Seth Campos who placed fourth in Persuasive Writing; Amber Hernandez: who placed fourth in Social Studies; Sarah LeeSang who placed eighth in Number Sense; Timothy Nye who placed sixth in Prose; and Maya Zamarron who placed fifth in Poetry.
"Congratulations to our TAPPS Academic contestants," JJ Trujillo said.