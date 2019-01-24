Centurions win the KEDT Challenge

The St. John Paul II Centurions beat the Moody Trojans by 260 points at the KEDT Challenge XIV on Dec. 27. The 24 area schools begin the contest until one wins the “Challenge Cup.”
“Players need quick recall in all major disciplines - math, science, social studies, language arts, and fine arts – with a few questions about area people, places and events,” St. John Paul II coach JJ Trujillo said. “The top 4 schools receive scholarships for college.”
The KEDT Challenge is the second most-watched show on KEDT (the most-watched being Antiques Roadshow). It is a locally produced quiz bowl program, where teams from local high schools compete in an academic quiz show hosted by Eric Boyd. The 24 high schools begin in the competition in a single elimination tournament until there is only one team remaining.